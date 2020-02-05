|
|
On February 2, 2020 DENNIS J. DIGALBO; beloved husband of 34 years to Priscilla Gallup DiGalbo; devoted father of Gregory Franklin DiGalbo; loving brother of Donald DiGalbo and his wife Kathy; dear uncle of Dianne DiGalbo Richter and Daniel DiGalbo.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, February 8, 12noon to 1pm with a Celebration of Dennis' life beginning at 1pm. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross – Blood Services, 4800 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215 or visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/tribute-to-dennis and/or Maryland SPCA, Inc., 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or visit www.mdspca.org. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2020