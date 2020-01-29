|
|
Dennis John Michocki, 78, of Havre de Grace, passed away on January 26, 2020. Dennis was the loving father of Christine LaPonzina and Teresa Michocki; brother of Bernadette Thoman, Patricia Smith-Appley and the late Robert John Michocki; grandfather of Dean Gaetano and John Paul LaPonzina. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Havre de Grace, MD, at 9:30 am. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020