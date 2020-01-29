Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis MICHOCKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis John MICHOCKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis John MICHOCKI Notice
Dennis John Michocki, 78, of Havre de Grace, passed away on January 26, 2020. Dennis was the loving father of Christine LaPonzina and Teresa Michocki; brother of Bernadette Thoman, Patricia Smith-Appley and the late Robert John Michocki; grandfather of Dean Gaetano and John Paul LaPonzina. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Havre de Grace, MD, at 9:30 am. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -