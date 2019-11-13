|
|
DENNIS K. HIBSHMAN, 74 of Whiteford, MD died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, Bel Air, MD. Born on April 30, 1945 in the state of Nebraska, he was a son of the late Roy and Daisy Hibshman. Dennis was a son of an Air Force veteran traveling most of his childhood and graduated from Kenwood High School in Essex, MD. Retiring after 20 years of service, he had worked as a mechanic/assembly worker for General Motors at their Baltimore location. Dennis was a "on the move" kind of guy enjoying driving excursions, riding his Harley Davidson, attending car shows – with a special eye for Corvettes and camping trips to Harpers Ferry, WV. He was loyal to his friends who in turn showed the same respect for him; he enjoyed making memories with his family and friends.
He is survived by: a son of Felton, PA: Mark S. Hibshman, his wife, Paula Tarbert, Mariah and JC Tarbert; three sisters-Bunny Guido of Bowling Green, KY; Rita Lombard of Eugene, OR;Dolly Sullivan of Baltimore, MD. Additional loving family members.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a few closing remarks in Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. A time of refreshments and reflections will follow in Delta Pizza/ DP Lounge just across the street from the funeral home. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit: www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019