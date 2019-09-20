|
|
Dennis "Buzz" Landen Bishop, age 73, of Edgewood, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 in Nottingham, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Harrison and Maggie (Nelson) Bishop. Mr. Bishop worked for Maryland Portable Concrete for 50 years.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Bishop of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Kristen Parnell, Tracey Parnell and Stanley Parnell, Jr.; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3-4 pm with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm.
Contributions may be made to – Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019