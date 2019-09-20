Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Landen "Buzz" Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Landen "Buzz" Bishop Notice
Dennis "Buzz" Landen Bishop, age 73, of Edgewood, MD passed away on September 6, 2019 in Nottingham, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Harrison and Maggie (Nelson) Bishop. Mr. Bishop worked for Maryland Portable Concrete for 50 years.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Bishop of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Kristen Parnell, Tracey Parnell and Stanley Parnell, Jr.; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3-4 pm with a memorial service to follow at 4 pm.

Contributions may be made to – Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now