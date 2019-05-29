|
On May 24, 2019, Dennis Gerald McGough, age 73, resident of Parkville, Md, beloved son of the late Frank L. McGough and Geraldine M. McGough, beloved brother of Kathleen M. Albertini (Guy) and Timothy P. McGough (Linda) and beloved uncle of Frank L. McGough and Alexander J. McGough. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Clare Loder McGough. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future.In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Maryland School for the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019