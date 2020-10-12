1/
Rev. Dennis Paul Diehl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 9, 2020, Rev. Dennis Paul Diehl, KHS, Pastor Emeritus of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Fulton. Beloved son of the late Mary Louise Johnson Diehl and Raymond Paul Diehl. Devoted brother of Lynda Fogle and her late husband James. Nephew of Donald Diehl and his wife Virginia and Bruce Diehl and his wife Annie. Cousin of Marcia Jenkins.

Rev. Diehl will lie in state at St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton, 8300 Old Columbia Rd., 20759, on Tuesday, October 13th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday, October 14th, from 11 AM to 1:30 PM when a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM. His Funeral Mass will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Face Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at church. Interment Thursday, October 15th, 12 PM, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale Maryland.

Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to Pastoral Services for Retired Priests, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Lying in State
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Lying in State
07:00 - 09:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Lying in State
11:00 - 01:30 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Interment
12:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved