On October 9, 2020, Rev. Dennis Paul Diehl, KHS, Pastor Emeritus of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Fulton. Beloved son of the late Mary Louise Johnson Diehl and Raymond Paul Diehl. Devoted brother of Lynda Fogle and her late husband James. Nephew of Donald Diehl and his wife Virginia and Bruce Diehl and his wife Annie. Cousin of Marcia Jenkins.



Rev. Diehl will lie in state at St. Francis of Assisi, Fulton, 8300 Old Columbia Rd., 20759, on Tuesday, October 13th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday, October 14th, from 11 AM to 1:30 PM when a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM. His Funeral Mass will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Face Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at church. Interment Thursday, October 15th, 12 PM, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, LaVale Maryland.



Please omit flowers, contributions may be made to Pastoral Services for Retired Priests, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.



