Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map

Dennis "Bear" Schmier


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis "Bear" Schmier Notice
Dennis "Bear" Schmier, 74 of Randallstown, MD passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 He was the beloved husband of Sondra "Sandy"M. Schmier (nee Scanlon) for 52 years. He was the father of James Schmier and Denise Pearre & husband Joseph. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Joseph, Timothy, Jeremy, Jesse and great-grandfather of Hayden.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 AM after a viewing from 10-11 AM.

Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -