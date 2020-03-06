|
Dennis "Bear" Schmier, 74 of Randallstown, MD passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 He was the beloved husband of Sondra "Sandy"M. Schmier (nee Scanlon) for 52 years. He was the father of James Schmier and Denise Pearre & husband Joseph. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Joseph, Timothy, Jeremy, Jesse and great-grandfather of Hayden.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Where funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 AM after a viewing from 10-11 AM.
Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020