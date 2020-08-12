1/
Dennis Z. Clarke
On August 10, 2020, Dennis Z. "Denny" Clarke, beloved husband of 55 years to Vivian M. (nee Speca) Clarke, loving father of Michael S. Clarke and wife Kimberly, and Lori A. Pirisino and husband Michael, cherished grandfather of Casey Clarke, Sean Clarke, Gabriella Pirisino, Alexandra Pirisino, Elizabeth Pirisino, and Julia Clarke. He is also survived by 1 brother, 2 sisters, and was pre-deceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, from 2-9PM in the funeral home of Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A. 263 S. Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Friday, August 14, at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church 3600 Claremont Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times in the funeral home, the church, and at the cemetery.

For the safety of our employees, family members, and other visitors, we ask if you are not feeling well or have a cough or fever please refrain from attending any visitations, prayer services, or funeral masses. Thank you for your cooperation. Respectfully, Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles S. Zannino Funeral Service, P.A
263 S. Conkling Street.
Baltimore, MD 21224
410-327-4220
