On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Derek Richard Gibbons age 51 of Parkton. An avid family man and outdoorsman. Beloved husband of Beth (nee O'Connell) Gibbons of 20 years; devoted father of Cole T., Chase R. and Trey D. Gibbons; dear brother of Brandon Gibbons and his wife Pam and their daughter Delaney; loving son of Robert and Kathy Gibbons; son in law of Thomas and Bonnie O'Connell; brother in law of Patrick O'Connell and his partner Wendy Wagner and Michael O'Connell and his wife Sarah and their children Andy and Nick.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Derek with memorial contributions to The National Wildlife Federation at nwf.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.