On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Derek Richard Gibbons age 51 of Parkton. An avid family man and outdoorsman. Beloved husband of Beth (nee O'Connell) Gibbons of 20 years; devoted father of Cole T., Chase R. and Trey D. Gibbons; dear brother of Brandon Gibbons and his wife Pam and their daughter Delaney; loving son of Robert and Kathy Gibbons; son in law of Thomas and Bonnie O'Connell; brother in law of Patrick O'Connell and his partner Wendy Wagner and Michael O'Connell and his wife Sarah and their children Andy and Nick.A memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Derek with memorial contributions to The National Wildlife Federation at nwf.org . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com