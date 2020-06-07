Derek R. Gibbons
On Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Derek Richard Gibbons age 51 of Parkton. An avid family man and outdoorsman. Beloved husband of Beth (nee O'Connell) Gibbons of 20 years; devoted father of Cole T., Chase R. and Trey D. Gibbons; dear brother of Brandon Gibbons and his wife Pam and their daughter Delaney; loving son of Robert and Kathy Gibbons; son in law of Thomas and Bonnie O'Connell; brother in law of Patrick O'Connell and his partner Wendy Wagner and Michael O'Connell and his wife Sarah and their children Andy and Nick.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Derek with memorial contributions to The National Wildlife Federation at nwf.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Beth and boys. No words can express what we would like to share. Just know your husband/dad made an impact on so many people in our community and in your lives...our family included. You are all in our prayers and thoughts. The Francis Family.
Colleen Francis
Friend
June 5, 2020
Derek was a great guy. Took me under his wing when I moved to Connecticut and showed me the ropes at working at a GE headquarters. My condolences to his family for this tragic lost. He will surely be missed.
Brian Grebe
Friend
