It is with the saddest regret that we announce the passing of Derrick Clemont Barnes, on August 10, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. The family will receive your condolences at Miller's Metropolitan Chapel operating out of 1206 W. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217.
The Visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Douglas Memorial Community Church located at 1325 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217. The viewing will be held from 9-9:30am, wake from 9:30-10am, Jack and Jill of America and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc ceremonies from 10-11am, and funeral service at 11am.
Additional services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2pm. at Onslow Memorial Park located at 3280 Richlands Hwy. Jacksonville, NC 28540. Services in care of Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, 212 South Smith PO Box 673, Burgaw, NC 28425.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019