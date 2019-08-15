Home

Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-4450
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Douglas Memorial Community Church
1325 Madison Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Douglas Memorial Community Church
1325 Madison Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Douglas Memorial Community Church
1325 Madison Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Douglas Memorial Community Church
1325 Madison Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Onslow Memorial Park
3280 Richlands Hwy
Jacksonville, NC
View Map
Derrick Barnes Notice
It is with the saddest regret that we announce the passing of Derrick Clemont Barnes, on August 10, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. The family will receive your condolences at Miller's Metropolitan Chapel operating out of 1206 W. North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217.

The Visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Douglas Memorial Community Church located at 1325 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217. The viewing will be held from 9-9:30am, wake from 9:30-10am, Jack and Jill of America and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc ceremonies from 10-11am, and funeral service at 11am.

Additional services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2pm. at Onslow Memorial Park located at 3280 Richlands Hwy. Jacksonville, NC 28540. Services in care of Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, 212 South Smith PO Box 673, Burgaw, NC 28425.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 15, 2019
