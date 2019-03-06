|
|
Desma Viola Tyeryar Usher passed away on February 27, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Boonsboro, Maryland on October 28, 1923. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis Victor Tyeryar and Nellie Lenore Swomley Tyeryar, and eldest son Ronald S. Usher. She leaves in mourning her children Michael K. Usher (Valerie), Robert L. Usher (Debbie), and Donald W. Usher (Carol), nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and second cousins. She will be laid to rest in the Tyeryar family plot in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Md.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019