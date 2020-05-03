Dessie Merle Tegtmeier died April 30 at the Edenwald Retirement Community in Towson at the age of 103. The youngest child of Henry and Myrtie Meeker Kinney, she was born June 4, 1916 on a small farm near Swan Plain, Saskatchewan. After her father's death in 1925, the family moved to Chicago. Money was scarce, and Dessie left school at age 16 to support herself as a waitress.



At age 20 she married Robert W. Tegtmeier (Bob). Their four children are Merle, Robert H. (Bud), Kathryn, and William Paul. The family moved to Ruxton in 1951 shortly before Paul was born. Dessie Tegmeier was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child started preschool, when she began helping at Kiddie Kollege in Ruxton. Later she worked part time in sales at Hutzlers in Towson. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Towson and Bykota Senior Center.



In 1997 she moved into Edenwald, where she had a flower box to cultivate, friends to play bridge with, exercise classes and many opportunities to volunteer her flower arranging and retail skills in the Nifty Thrifty Shop.



Mrs. Tegtmeier is survived by son Paul Tegtmeier of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter Kathy Tegtmeier of Folsom, California; daughter Merle Bottge of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren Trish Rozankowski of Myrtle Beach, Mary Jaqua of Eugene, and Paul Bottge of Seattle; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three Robert Tegtmeiers: her husband Bob in 1987, her son Bud in 1998 and her grandson Rob in 2003.



