On January 30, 2020, Diana (O'Bryan) Arrabal, beloved wife of the late Dr. Juan C. Arrabal, loving mother of Dr. John C. Arrabal (Wendy Taylor Burgess), Dr. Pedro Arrabal (Claire), and Diana M. Arrabal (Thomas Del Bene), cherished grandmother of Christyl Akseraylian, Katie de'Marsi, Joanna Robbins, Ellen Chacon, Peter Arrabal, Caroline Nosbisch, Angela Schultz and the late Jonathan Arrabal and dear great grandmother of 15.
Friends may call at Church of the Resurrection-Chapel, 3175 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City, MD 21042, on Tuesday February 4, 2020 from 10-10:30 at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations in Mrs. Arrabal's name can be directed to the Chapel at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020