Diana Dement Bojko (79) passed away December 2, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.



She was born April 24, 1941 in Monkton, Maryland to the late Joseph Earl Dement and the late May Cecelia Dement.



After graduating Hereford High School, Parkton MD in 1959, Diana became Mrs. Paul Bojko, marrying her sweetheart and lifelong partner. They settled in Parkton MD until moving to Easton MD in 1976 and Trappe MD in 1985. In 2018, Diana and Paul moved to Chincoteague Island VA, where her family cherishes many warm memories together.



As Mom she raised three sons -- her joy -- after which she earned an Early Childhood Education degree from Chesapeake College. As a teacher with Talbot County Schools, she went on to nurture another generation of kids who remember Miss Diana dearly. Diana embraced church and community, enjoyed handcrafts and gardening, and loved nature and pets.



Diana is survived by her husband Paul Bojko of Chincoteague Island VA, sons Greg Bojko of Chincoteague Island VA, Richard Bojko of Tacoma WA, and Scott Bojko of Memphis TN, and siblings Agnes Ann Dement of Catonsville MD, George Herbert Dement of Hanover PA, Cathy Dement Bosley of Upperco MD, and Joseph Earl Dement Jr of Upperco MD.



A celebration of Diana's life will be announced for a future date when those who loved her can be together.



The family suggests that any remembrances be made to Manna Cafe CI, C/O Christ United Methodist Church, 6253 Church Street, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336 or Chincoteague Island Community Cats, C/O Gladys Baczek, 5230 Georgie's Lane, Chincoteague, VA 23336.



