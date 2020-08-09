On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Diana D. (nee Stanley) Johnson age 71 of Mt. Airy, MD. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Johnson, Sr.; devoted step-mother of Felicia A. Budd and her husband Jim, Robert H. Johnson, Jr. and his wife Sandy; sister of Addie Underwood, John Franey and Mary Catherine Freeman; loving step-grandmother of Jeffrey, Lauren, Crystal and Heather; great step-grandmother of Mackenzie and Syndey. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Diana loved her dogs Bailey and Sammy.
Services and interment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.