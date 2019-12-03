Home

Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:30 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Diana Marie Skuhr

Diana Marie Skuhr
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, Diana Marie Skuhr (nee Gayhardt) loving wife of Vernon Skuhr; devoted mother of Stacey Lombroia (Daniel) and Cynthia Mohardt (Neil); loving grandmother of Nicholas Mohardt, Carly May Mohardt, Allison, Benjamin and Cameron Lombroia. She is also survived by many other loving relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends at the locally-owned LOUDON PARK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3620 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21229) on Saturday, December 7th from 2 pm until 5:30 pm. A memorial service will begin at 5:30 pm. Inurnment private.

www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019
