Daughter, wife, mother, child of God.
On January 15, 2020; Diane C. Sherlock (nee Costen), beloved wife of the late Thomas H. Sherlock, devoted Mother of Douglas B. Sherlock (Raynor Sherlock), Scott M. Sherlock (Jennifer Starr Hyde) and Jenifer Tacey Gracie (James E. Gracie), dear Grandmother of Andrew Sherlock (Danielle Sherlock), Heather Davis (Chris Davis), Mary Sherlock, Cody Sherlock (Analee Wong), Eli Sherlock, Olivia Sherlock, Zoe Hyde, Justin Gracie, and Erin Gracie, beloved Great Grandmother of Ella Miselis, Ava Sherlock and Amelia Davis.
A Memorial Service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 7601 York Rd., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020