1/
Diane E. Gagliardi
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane E. Gagliardi (nee Dziduszko) passed away on August 16, 2020. She was born in Fall River, Mass. She is survived by her husband N. Joseph Gagliardi, M.D. and her son, N. Joseph Gagliardi, III, her daughter-in-law Priscilla and her grandson Sebastian. Her daughter, Christine, born 1984, passed away from cancer in 2004.

Diane received her BA in Sociology from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana and her M.S.W at Catholic University. Diane worked as a social worker from 1973-1979. She and her family settled in Columbia, MD in 1984. In the 1990's Diane earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. For 16 years, she worked as a preschool teacher.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved