Diane E. Gagliardi (nee Dziduszko) passed away on August 16, 2020. She was born in Fall River, Mass. She is survived by her husband N. Joseph Gagliardi, M.D. and her son, N. Joseph Gagliardi, III, her daughter-in-law Priscilla and her grandson Sebastian. Her daughter, Christine, born 1984, passed away from cancer in 2004.



Diane received her BA in Sociology from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana and her M.S.W at Catholic University. Diane worked as a social worker from 1973-1979. She and her family settled in Columbia, MD in 1984. In the 1990's Diane earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. For 16 years, she worked as a preschool teacher.



