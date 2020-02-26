|
Diane Markman (nee Hohman), of Towson, MD, passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children, Pacy Markman and Dr. Barry (Linda) Markman, grandchildren, Dr. Lisa Markman (Dr. Jay Winegarden), Stefanie Markman, Jennifer Markman, and Elizabeth Markman, and great-grandchildren, Terrance, Tashina, Julia, Emma, Lottie, and Dax. Mrs. Markman was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Markman.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street on Friday, February 28, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the . The family will be receiving at 3601 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208 immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020