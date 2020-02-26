Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Hebrew Friendship Cemetery
3600 E Baltimore Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Markman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane H. Markman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane H. Markman Notice
Diane Markman (nee Hohman), of Towson, MD, passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 89. She is survived by her children, Pacy Markman and Dr. Barry (Linda) Markman, grandchildren, Dr. Lisa Markman (Dr. Jay Winegarden), Stefanie Markman, Jennifer Markman, and Elizabeth Markman, and great-grandchildren, Terrance, Tashina, Julia, Emma, Lottie, and Dax. Mrs. Markman was predeceased by her husband, Jerome Markman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street on Friday, February 28, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the . The family will be receiving at 3601 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208 immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -