Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling Ashton & Schwab Funeral Home
736 Edmondson Avenue
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 747-5324
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Huston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane (Geisking) Huston


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane (Geisking) Huston Notice
Diane Kipp Huston (Geisking), 90, resident of Ellicott City, MD and formerly Cape Coral, FL and Silver Spring, MD passed away on December 6th, 2019. Two days shy of her 91st birthday. She was born in Washington, DC, grew up in Wilmington, DE and graduated from the University of Delaware with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade at Oak Grove Elementary in Elsmere, DE. She is the daughter of the late James K. and Ethel Geisking Kipp of Wilmington, DE. In 1950, she represented the state of Delaware at the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. She is a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Silver Spring and Cape Coral). She served on the Cape Coral New Resident Board, was a member of Ex Execs Past Officers Club and Club '68. She was an ordained Elder in the Presbyterian Church USA. She joins her husband Donald Lee Huston and is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Kip (Kim), Eric (Shannon) and Mark (Karen); six grandchildren, Emily, Katie, Mitchell, Claire, Matthew, Rachael and two step grandsons Cary & Galen Dean; one great grandchild, Carter Lynn. A service will be scheduled in January, 2020 in the Maryland area. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -