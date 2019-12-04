|
Diane Joan (nee Kerker) McMahon of Fallston, Maryland passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, November 29th, in her home. Beloved wife of over 40 years to the late Kevin Patrick McMahon; devoted mother of Kevin McMahon, Jr. and his wife Kimberly, Kelly McMahon, Keith McMahon, and Ken McMahon and his wife Kathleen; loving grandmother of Kristin, Patrick, Brian, Collin, Claire, and Kenny McMahon; cherished great-grandmother of Connor Patrick McMahon; and dear sister of the late George J. Kerker.
Born in the Bronx, New York in 1939 to Harry Kerker and Marion Golden; she called the "Big Apple" home until her family made a cross country move when she was 6 years old. Landing in Beverly Hills, California, she quickly made life-long friends through her primary days in school, volunteering in the Girl Scouts (Beverly Hills Troop #238) and B'nai B'rith, because her best friend (Carol) was Jewish and they promised they would join each other's organizations. She concluded her schooling in 1957, graduating from Ramapo Regional High School in Ramapo, New Jersey.
Upon graduation, Diane took to the skies being one of the youngest stewardesses to fly for Northwest Orient. She had an avid love for travel, and although she did not travel much due to health conditions in the past years, friends and family afar would bring back magnets and mementos for her to keep and explore in their adventures (Linda and Pat).
Diane moved from Leonia, New Jersey with her husband Kevin and four children to Fallston in 1977, due to his relocation with Unilever Brothers Company. She quickly embedded herself into life within the community, raising her four children, helping to establish what is now the Fallston Recreation Council and working for almost 20 years in administration for the Johns Hopkins Hospital University. She was very proud of the relationships she kept in tact with all her Californian and New Jersey friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:30 am at St. John the Evangelist Long Green Valley Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at St. John Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed to honor her memory and can be sent directly to Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland (610 W. MacPhail Road). For persons interested in donating in honor of Diane's life, please consider a donation to the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company (2201 Carrs Mill RD., Fallston, MD. 21047). Online condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019