Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marks Church
Catonsville, MD
Diane M. Hook Notice
On August 5, 2019, Diane M. Hook (nee Geier), 63, beloved wife of John Charles Hook; mother of Brian James Hook and Ashley Diane Hook; devoted daughter of Katherine Jane (nee Peters) and Nicholas P. Geier; dear sister of Theresa Costley Geier, Thomas M. Geier (Paula), Lynda J. Mules (Dan), Joseph N. Geier (Pam), James B. Geier (Beth), and Nicholas Geier Jr. (Brady); also survived by her much loved father-in-law Leroy Hook, many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Marks Church in Catonsville on Wednesday at 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mount de Sales Academy, 700 Academy Rd. Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment is private. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
