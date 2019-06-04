Home

On June 1, 2019 Diane Shirley Harman (nee: Gittere), beloved wife of the late Walter C. Harman Jr., Devoted mother of Linda J. Anderson and Deborah L. Harman. Dear sister of June L. Donovan and Sharon D. Troy. Loving grandmother to David M. Anderson Jr., Sherry L. Knott and Christina A. Dovel. Cherished great grandmother of Abigal & Lily Knott. Visitation Tuesday Evening 6-8 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Prayer Service Wednesday 11 am. Cremation Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 4, 2019
