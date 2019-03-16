|
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Dianna Lynn Williams, of Westminster, formerly of Ellicott City. Wife of David W. Williams; mother of Karen Gorelick (Richard); mother-in-law of Danielle Williams; sister of Ethel Fleck; grandmother of Emily and Tristan Williams and Kevin Gorelick. She was predeceased by parents Jesse and Ursula Yingling; son Mark David Williams; sister Patricia Gross. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 am with a eulogy beginning at 10:50 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.For full obituary and to offer online condolences, www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019