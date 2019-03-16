Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianna Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianna Lynn Williams

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dianna Lynn Williams Notice
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Dianna Lynn Williams, of Westminster, formerly of Ellicott City. Wife of David W. Williams; mother of Karen Gorelick (Richard); mother-in-law of Danielle Williams; sister of Ethel Fleck; grandmother of Emily and Tristan Williams and Kevin Gorelick. She was predeceased by parents Jesse and Ursula Yingling; son Mark David Williams; sister Patricia Gross. The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 am with a eulogy beginning at 10:50 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.For full obituary and to offer online condolences, www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pritts Funeral Home
Download Now