More Obituaries for Dianne Ashworth
Dianne Ashworth


1950 - 2020
Dianne Ashworth Notice
Dianne Marie Ashworth, age 70, of Millville, DE formerly of Laurel, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 12, 1950 daughter of the late Ralph H. Galati and the late Filomena G. (Riccio) Galati. Dianne worked as a librarian for 35 years in the Prince George's County Memorial Library System with 25 years as the managing librarian for the Laurel, MD branch. Family and friends referred to Dianne as a "walking encyclopedia". She was a member of the Maryland Library Association and a past president of the Laurel Business and Professional Womens Club. Dianne's life motto was, "kindness matters" as her kindness and generosity extended to no end. She was very active in several animal causes and was an avid Washington Nationals and Redskins fan. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert L. Ashworth; three siblings, Barbara Farrell (John) of Accomac, VA, Anthony Galati (Gale) of Germantown, MD and Patti Galati (Karen Jung) of Dagsboro, DE; a brother-in-law, John Serrano of Crofton, MD; her feline companions; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dianne's name to the Delaware SPCA by visiting www.delspca.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
