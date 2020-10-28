Suddenly, on Sunday, October 25, 2020 Dianne H. Decubellis of Baltimore, age 65, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved daughter of Eleanor (nee Cerami) Decubellis and the late Carmine Decubellis; dear sister of Denise LaFrance and her husband Keith, of Lawrence, Massachusetts; also survived by close friend, Rebecca Brotemarkle and her daughter Rachel.
The family will receive friends at Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St. Methuen, MA 01844 on October 30, 2020 from 10 AM-12 PM, where a funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
