Dianne M. Cave, age 56, of Delta, PA passed away on April 27, 2019 at her home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Clyde C. and Dorothy V. (Ely) Dennis and wife of Timothy P. Cave. She enjoyed gardening and loved to cook. She also loved to take care of the family and was a hard worker.Survivors include her two sons, Zachery (Stacy) T. Cave and Jonathon (Maddie) T. Cave; granddaughter, Kenna E. Cave; sister, Susanne L. Dennis; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Joanne M. Dennis.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-7 pm with a service to follow at 7 pm.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019