Dick Brown, age 84, of Dry Branch, MD passed away on March 13, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of George and Wilhelmine (Habicht) Brown. A veteran of the U.S. Marines, he formerly owned and operated the family farm known as The Dry Branch Farm in Dry Branch, MD. He was known as a farmer and musician, worked at A.A.I. in Cockeysville, MD and had many varied interests. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jennifer Kay (Thompson) Brown; daughters, Terri (Jeff) Lyon of Freeland, MD, Kelli R. (Ray) Kinard of Leesburg, VA and Tracy V.B. (Joseph A.) Newell of Dry Branch, MD, son, Richard W. Brown Jr. (Bonnie Alexander) of Dry Branch, MD; grandchildren, Kristen Sullivan Lyon, Steven Lyon, Emiel Brown, Mitchell Kinard, Shane Kinard, Bridget Newell and Derek Newell; and great-grandson, Cole Sullivan. Visitation will be held at Ayres Chapel United Methodist Church, White Hall, MD on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Ayres Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.Those who desire may make contributions to Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary