Dina Di Pasquale, (nee Tosti) died peacefully surrounded by her family on June 8, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.Dina was born on February 9, 1933 in Fiuggi, Italy and immigrated to the United States in 1947, settling in Baltimore, Maryland where she met and married her husband in 1953. She was a resident of Towson, Maryland and was very active in maintaining her Italian Culture as a member of America Committee on Italian Matters, Circolo Armonia and The Order Sons of Italy Towson Dulaney Lodge. She was also known Mrs. Dee at the Rosedale Cabana Club, which she and her husband owned and operated for 21 years.After 15 years of being snowbirds, Dina and her husband moved to West Palm Beach, Florida permanently in 2001, living close to her children and grandchildren whom she adored. She loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends.Dina is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard DiPasquale of Baltimore, Maryland and West Palm Beach, Florida, Daughters Terri Nissen (Peter) of North Palm Beach, FL and Carla D'Amato (James) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Grandchildren Austin Cramer and Brody Nissen, and brother Fernando Tosti (Mary) of Baltimore, Maryland, and many nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Rodolfo Tosti, mother Chiara Tosti and father Alfredo Tosti.Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday at 9 AM. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary