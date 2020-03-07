Home

Dion Eugene Tuxford

Dion Eugene Tuxford Notice
Dion Eugene Tuxford, 60, passed away at home on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy C. Tuxford. Born in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of Cora M. (Carothers) Tuxford and of the Donald Eugene Tuxford. Dion worked as a OTR Tractor Trailer Driver for 22 years. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Shrewsbury and of the American Legion, Harrisburg. He enjoyed camping, fishing, playing bass guitar, drums and painting. In addition to his mother and wife, Dion is survived by two children Dion Avery Tuxford and Natasha Lynn Smith; two step children Holly M. Moon and her husband David and Bridget L. Randolph and her husband Jeff; three grandchildren; five step grandchildren; three sisters Dawn Bartholme, Lisa Bull and her husband Tom and Diana Keslar and her husband Roger; one brother Jon Tuxford. He was preceded in death by his father and brother in law Ronald, February 29, 2020. There will be a visitation on Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at Parkton American Legion Post 256; 19520 York Rd. Parkton MD, 21120. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care; 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mt. Joy, PA 17552.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2020
