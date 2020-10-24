1/1
Dixie Berenson

Dixie (Albala) Berenson, of Wellington, FL, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 22, 2020, two days after her 96 birthday. She is survived by her beloved husband of 77 years, David Berenson; sons, Stephen, of Sandspoint ID, Keith (Wendie) of Wellington FL, and Perry (Karen) of Frederick, MD; grandchildren, Scott (Lindsay), Ryan (Michelle), Jonathan, Robert (Eunok), Michael (Kasey) and Samantha (Ben); and great grandchildren, Lucy, Phoebe, Ethan, Chloe and Adam. She was predeceased by parents, Sam and Lilly Albala and 4 siblings.

Dixie's greatest joy in life was her family, she was a very devoted wife, mother, and Nana. She hosted family dinners into her nineties, and everyone loved her borechas, cabbage soup and chocolate cake.

Services and interment in Lake Worth, Florida. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
