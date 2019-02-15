|
Dixie L. England, age 77, of Middle River, MD passed away on February 6, 2019 at Franklin Square Hospital in Rosedale, MD. Born in Tazwell, VA, she was the daughter of Harvey and Martie (Lawson) Crabtree. She was a Strong Believer, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church (Crossville, TN), loved flowers, her family and her friends and was the happiest when everyone was together. Mrs. England's family include her husband, Lewis Corbett England; sons, Jeffrey (Melody) England, Michael (Carol) England, Thomas (Grace) England and Timothy (Laura) England; siblings, Ruth, Donald, Ella May, Shelby, Bill and Sue; grandchildren, Stacey, Jeff, Stephanie, Joseph, Katherine, Seth and Luke; 8 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Chapel in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm.Flowers are welcome to be sent to Calvary Chapel, 9341 Philadelphia Road # D, Baltimore, MD 21237.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2019