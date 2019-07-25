On July 22, 2019, Nora "Doll" Feeley, age 81, of Lutherville; beloved wife of the late John Carroll Feeley; beloved mother of Ann and James Swaner, Michael and Mary Feeley, Kathryn and Douglas Hinton, Monica and Thomas Shaner, Sean Feeley, Bernadette and David Poehler, Maureen and Timothy Lidard, Helen and Joseph Tutino and the late Patricia Mary Feeley, Daniel Feeley and his surviving wife Deborah; also survived by many grandchildren and nieces and nephews as well as many family members in County Cork, Ireland. Doll immigrated to the States and in 1960 married into a family with six beautiful children and nurtured her family by four additional children. She was active in her church choir and on stage performances, and was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. Doll enjoyed golf, gardening, birdwatching, tennis, bowling, swimming and especially fishing.



A Memorial Mass will be held in August due notice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation or the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com Published in Baltimore Sun from July 25 to July 28, 2019