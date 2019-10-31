|
|
On October 29th, 2019; Dolly Fuchs, of Perry Hall; loving wife of the late John C. Fuchs; dear mother of Charles W. Dalton, John G. Fuchs and wife Robin, Jeffrey E. Fuchs and wife Mary; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Fuchs II, Taylor (Fuchs) Puri and husband Lovesh, Katie Fuchs and Madeline Fuchs; Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dolly's life at the Family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 16924 York Road, Monkton MD, on Saturday, November 2nd, from 1PM-2PM. A funeral service will be held at 2PM. Internment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to the on behalf of Dolly.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019