Dolores Bentley Kent passed away on July 21, 2020 at Oak Crest Village, Parkville, MD. She was born on March 5, 1927 in Detroit, MI to Mildred Haefner Bentley and George Eli Bentley. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Ronald J. (Ki) Kent and three children: Christopher (Kathryn), Katherine (Bill) and Peggy (Tommy), and six adoring grandchildren: Michael Kent (Erin); Jonathan Kent (Ashley); Jennifer Irwin Husevold (Tarek); Daniel Irwin; Victoria (Tory Kate) Dickerson Stuke (Bryan); and Molly Dickerson (Brian), and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Layla Jae Kent. She is survived by her youngest sister, Mary B. Huddle, and was preceded in death by another sister, Donne B. Wright.



"Didi", as she was affectionately called, was a woman of strong character. While living in Virginia and raising her children, she attended and graduated from George Mason University. She was a regular volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and was active in The League of Women Voters. She was devoted to the family church, Reformation Lutheran, in Washington, D.C., and after moving to the Baltimore area, she and Ki attended Divinity Lutheran in Towson. For many years, she taught English at Roland Park Country School and became a reading specialist thereafter at The Friends School. She and Ki relocated to Oak Crest in their early seventies, and enjoyed numerous Elderhostel trips throughout the country, including one to San Francisco, which she especially loved.



Didi loved reading. At Oak Crest, she catalogued and organized books in the library. Books -and words - were her passion, as all in her family would agree. Everyone, friends and family, were the recipients of her eloquent notes; she believed in keeping alive the art of hand-written communication. She continued to read voraciously, all kinds of literature and the daily paper, until the end of her life.



The entire family spent decades vacationing in Fenwick Island, DE., first with Didi's parents and family, then at the old cottage belonging to her and Ki, and then expanding to Chris' family cottage. Those summers held, and still hold, a special magic for all of the children, grandchildren, cousins and great-grandchildren. Didi used to remark that buying the King Street cottage was, "the best investment" she and Ki ever made. She instilled in the family a special love of the ocean and the beach that will remain a part of us always.



