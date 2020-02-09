Home

On February 1, 2020 Dolores M. "Dee" Conrad (nee Holtman) passed away surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Conrad; devoted mother of Deborah Thim and her husband Chuck, Denise Hallock, and Joanne Fleming; dear sister of Robert, Martin, and Michael Holtman, Frances Voight, Catherine Danna, and the late Joseph Holtman; loving grandmother of James Stiles, Joseph Fleming, and Curtis Hallock; cherished great grandmother of Jaxson Hallock. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday from 1 to 3 PM at which time the Memorial Service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
