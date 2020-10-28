1/
Dolores E. Flatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 26, 2020, Dolores E. Flatt (nee Wheatley); beloved wife of the late Herbert Flatt; devoted mother of Sharon Feryus and her husband Paul; cherished grandmother of John Feryus and his wife Brittany, and Stephen Feryus; doting great-grandmother of Camden Feryus, and Grayson Feryus; loving sister of Leo Wheatley and the late Robert Lynch, and William and Eugene Wheatley. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A.1407 Old Eastern Avenue at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Interment Gardens Of Faith Memorial Gardens. For additional information, please visit: www.bruzdzinski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue ~ Essex
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved