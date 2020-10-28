On October 26, 2020, Dolores E. Flatt (nee Wheatley); beloved wife of the late Herbert Flatt; devoted mother of Sharon Feryus and her husband Paul; cherished grandmother of John Feryus and his wife Brittany, and Stephen Feryus; doting great-grandmother of Camden Feryus, and Grayson Feryus; loving sister of Leo Wheatley and the late Robert Lynch, and William and Eugene Wheatley. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A.1407 Old Eastern Avenue at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Interment Gardens Of Faith Memorial Gardens. For additional information, please visit: www.bruzdzinski.com
