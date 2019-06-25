|
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, DOLORES E. HALL, age 94, a long-time resident of East Baltimore, wife of the late James P. Hall, departed this life after a brief illness. She is survived by one niece, Sherry O'Neil Rose, of Norristown, PA; one devoted cousin whom she raised as her son, Ronald F. Jones, Sr.; loving cousins: Donald "Mickey" Bedford, Charles E. Jones, Dana Smith, Peggy Briscoe, Arlene Jackson; and a host of family members, faithful friends, neighbors, and Waters A.M.E. Church members.
Family will receive friends at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home (East) at 4905 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dolores's celebration of life will be held on June 28, 2019 at Waters A.M.E.Church, 417 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Wake 10 a.m. Service 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 25 to June 27, 2019