Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-433-7500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4905 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Waters A.M.E.Church
417 Aisquith Street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Waters A.M.E.Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. Hall

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dolores E. Hall Notice
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, DOLORES E. HALL, age 94, a long-time resident of East Baltimore, wife of the late James P. Hall, departed this life after a brief illness. She is survived by one niece, Sherry O'Neil Rose, of Norristown, PA; one devoted cousin whom she raised as her son, Ronald F. Jones, Sr.; loving cousins: Donald "Mickey" Bedford, Charles E. Jones, Dana Smith, Peggy Briscoe, Arlene Jackson; and a host of family members, faithful friends, neighbors, and Waters A.M.E. Church members.

Family will receive friends at the Vaughn Greene Funeral Home (East) at 4905 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Dolores's celebration of life will be held on June 28, 2019 at Waters A.M.E.Church, 417 Aisquith Street, Baltimore, MD 21202. Wake 10 a.m. Service 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now