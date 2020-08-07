On August 5, 2020, Dolores Elizabeth Mikulski (nee Mrockowski), beloved wife of the late George John Mikulski, Jr., devoted mother of George John Mikulski, III, Walter Anthony Mikulski and his wife Angela, Maria Helena Mikulski and Richard Michael Mikulski, dear aunt of Helen Cecelia Schwanke, loving grandmother of Anthony Joseph Mikulski, Andrew Christopher Mikulski, Alexandra Marie Mikulski, cherished great-grandmother of Marian Elizabeth Mikulski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.