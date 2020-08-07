1/
Dolores Elizabeth MIKULSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 5, 2020, Dolores Elizabeth Mikulski (nee Mrockowski), beloved wife of the late George John Mikulski, Jr., devoted mother of George John Mikulski, III, Walter Anthony Mikulski and his wife Angela, Maria Helena Mikulski and Richard Michael Mikulski, dear aunt of Helen Cecelia Schwanke, loving grandmother of Anthony Joseph Mikulski, Andrew Christopher Mikulski, Alexandra Marie Mikulski, cherished great-grandmother of Marian Elizabeth Mikulski. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered Monday 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Church, 408 S. Chester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Forever Dear Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Larry Duket
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved