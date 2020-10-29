1/
Dolores Emma Spurrier
On October 24th Dolores Emma (Mitchell) Spurrier, 89, beloved mother of Joseph, Gary, Scott, and Wayne, grandmother of 10 great-grandmother of 2. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Oct. 31st at 12:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 508 High Street Chestertown, MD. A visitation will be held Oct. 31st from 10:00-11:30 at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam FH 130 Speer Rd Chestertown. Interment will be private. Contributions to Compass Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
