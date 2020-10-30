1/1
Dolores Fantacone
On October 27, 2020, Dolores Rose Fantacone, of Bel Air passed away. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Fantacone; devoted mother of Susan Bittner & her husband Tim; loving grandmother of Angela Bittner & fiancé Christopher Rondo and Connor Bittner; cherished great grandmother of Emily Primrose, Sean Primrose and Lilyana Rondo; dear sister of the late Vincent Cacciatore, Angela Ruggiero, Theresa Troiano & Rose Fariello.

Dolores retired from the Harford County Board of Education and volunteered for many years for Upper Chesapeake and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Sons of Italy, the Women's Knights of Columbus and the American Cancer Society. Dolores was a devote Catholic and attended St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Bel Air.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dolores's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11 AM -12:30 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Entombment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
OCT
30
Service
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
