On October 27, 2020, Dolores Rose Fantacone, of Bel Air passed away. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Fantacone; devoted mother of Susan Bittner & her husband Tim; loving grandmother of Angela Bittner & fiancé Christopher Rondo and Connor Bittner; cherished great grandmother of Emily Primrose, Sean Primrose and Lilyana Rondo; dear sister of the late Vincent Cacciatore, Angela Ruggiero, Theresa Troiano & Rose Fariello.
Dolores retired from the Harford County Board of Education and volunteered for many years for Upper Chesapeake and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the Sons of Italy, the Women's Knights of Columbus and the American Cancer Society. Dolores was a devote Catholic and attended St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Bel Air.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dolores's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11 AM -12:30 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 12:30 P.M. Entombment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
