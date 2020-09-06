Dolores Grace Conroy, 87, of Willow Valley, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, Dolores was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosalie (Macaluso) Bonica. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Francis Conroy, who died in 2015.
Dolores earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology and earned credits towards a master's degree in Advanced Psychology at Johns Hopkins University. She worked for the Social Security Administration as a field representative.
Very educated in politics, she volunteered for the Congressman at Large in Baltimore and worked for his campaign, ending up as his press secretary. She helped to organize the inaugural ball for President Lyndon B. Johnson at the Robert Kennedy Stadium, Washington DC.
A person of many talents, Dolores played the piano since age 4, she enjoyed classical and popular music. She also played the electronic xylophone, marimba and saxophone and taught herself to play the guitar. Dolores and her husband, Tom, enjoyed listening to Big Band music. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed oil painting. Dolores learned to dance and was a pro at the Irish gig.
Always eager to learn, Dolores enrolled in Morse Code courses and was licensed in the "Extra Class" and was able to translate 20 words a minute.
In her recent years, she loved old Cowboy movies and Tootsie Rolls were her favorite treat.
Dolores is survived by her son: Anthony J. "Tony" Preissig, wife of Kelly, of St. Johns, FL.; her sister, Patricia Marani, of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren, A.J. and Amanda; and her great-grandchild: Hayden. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Bonica and step-son, Patrick Conroy.
