On Nov. 6, 2020, Dolores "Dot" Gertz (nee Schroeder) of Randallstown, beloved wife of Joseph Gertz; devoted mother of Mindell Gertz (late Guy Pittman), Barry Gertz (Bridget), Beverly Meeks (David), Thaddeus Gertz (Elizabeth), Clayton Gertz and Bruce Gertz (Susanne); loving sister of Eleanor Holthaus, George Ackerman, Lawrence Schroeder, Marion Andrews, Geraldine Soellner, Louis Schroeder and Eugene Schroeder. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9533 Liberty Road, Randallstown, where a funeral liturgy will follow at 11am. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Masks must be worn, social distancing and 75% capacity will be observed at the church and cemetery.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to Holy Family Catholic Church, The Catholic Daughters, The Society of St. Vincent dePaul or to Springfield Hospital Auxiliary.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.