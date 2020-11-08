1/
Dolores "Dot" GERTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Nov. 6, 2020, Dolores "Dot" Gertz (nee Schroeder) of Randallstown, beloved wife of Joseph Gertz; devoted mother of Mindell Gertz (late Guy Pittman), Barry Gertz (Bridget), Beverly Meeks (David), Thaddeus Gertz (Elizabeth), Clayton Gertz and Bruce Gertz (Susanne); loving sister of Eleanor Holthaus, George Ackerman, Lawrence Schroeder, Marion Andrews, Geraldine Soellner, Louis Schroeder and Eugene Schroeder. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9533 Liberty Road, Randallstown, where a funeral liturgy will follow at 11am. Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Masks must be worn, social distancing and 75% capacity will be observed at the church and cemetery.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to Holy Family Catholic Church, The Catholic Daughters, The Society of St. Vincent dePaul or to Springfield Hospital Auxiliary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Interment
Holy Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 7, 2020
Dear Joe and Gertz family, I am so sorry for your great loss. Dot was a beautiful lady and always so stylishly dressed. She was also a very kind person. I loved watching Joe and her dancing over the years. She certainly set the bar high with her great dance moves!!! I’m sure she’s dancing in Heaven! May your precious memories bring you peace and comfort.
Vicki Lombardi
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
You were so loved by Me & I will miss You so much.......Keep The Music Playing & Keep on dancing in Heaven, Dear Friend Of Mine........Pat Nizer XO's
Patricia Nizer
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dancing in her high heels
Bridget Gertz
Family
November 7, 2020
Bridget Gertz
Family
November 7, 2020
Bridget Gertz
Family
November 7, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our beautiful and kind friend Dolores. She was such a wonderful lovely person and had such a devoted faith to the Blessed Mother. I am keeping her family in my thoughts and prayers and may her soul rest in peace. She was an ingima. There will never be another Dottie Gertz. Love you and miss you, your friend Angie and Aunt Ella DeSantis niece. I know you will be tripping the light fantastic up there with all your dancing girlfriends. Love you Angie DeSantis Kurek
Angela DeSantis Kurek
Friend
November 7, 2020
Dear Joe and family, We have nothing but wonderful memories of Dot and her kind words and tireless care of her church and the parish at large. Heaven will be well taken care of now that Dot is there. Our love and prayers are with you. Love, Kevin and Mary Kaye
Mary Kaye Cassidy
Friend
November 6, 2020
Joe and the entire Gertz family, Betty Marchetti and I are saddened by the passing of our dear friend Dottie. We have many fond memories of our time spent together on and off the dance floor. We will miss her very much.
Jim Hooper & Betty Marchetti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved