Dolores Helene Harris, 73, of Essex, passed away on May 24, 2020. Dolores was the loving spouse of Charles Gillian III; sister of Sharon Paszkiewicz, Yvette Moore and the late Roy and Homer Brisson and Gloria Fenwick; also survived by nieces & nephews. Services will be private for family and invited guests. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com