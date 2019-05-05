Dolores Heredia, 89, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her children on April 25, 2019.Dolores was born on December 3, 1929 to John and Loretta Sroka in Baltimore, Md.She was the oldest of 10 children, 4 of whom predeceased her along with her beloved parents. Dolores had 8 children, Mary, Noel, Bridget, Melissa, Peter, Andrew, Clara and Duff (Meredith Jr), 3 stepchildren, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. After 25 years of marriage to Meredith Shaw, Dolores relocated to Tucson, Az to begin her second life - traveling, making art, volunteering and caring for her first grandchildren. Here, she met and married (after much cajoling) Gilbert Heredia, the love of her life, at the Chapel O' Love in Las Vegas. Dolores saw life as a series of adventures, from creating art and trying new experiences to befriending everyone she met. Described by her sister and best friend, Jackie as, "the only person I ever met who loved me unconditionally and without judgment", Dolores was well and widely loved. The world is a smaller, duller place without her. A celebration of life party will be held at her home on May 5 and at her son, Andrew's home on the Eastern Shore of Maryland on July 27. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary