Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Hutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Hutton Notice
On January 13, 2020, Dolores Rita Hutton (nee Bogdanowicz) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Matthew I. Hutton, Sr.; devoted mother of Matthew Hutton, Jr., Mark Hutton and his wife Laura, Michelle Hash and her husband Michael, Michael Hutton and his wife Nan, and Joseph Hutton and his wife Kristine; loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Bogdanowicz, and the late Frances Hartman and her late husband John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends gathered at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be celebrated on Friday, at 11am, at St. Margaret Catholic Church (Bel Air, MD). Interment services will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -