On January 13, 2020, Dolores Rita Hutton (nee Bogdanowicz) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Matthew I. Hutton, Sr.; devoted mother of Matthew Hutton, Jr., Mark Hutton and his wife Laura, Michelle Hash and her husband Michael, Michael Hutton and his wife Nan, and Joseph Hutton and his wife Kristine; loving grandmother of 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph Bogdanowicz, and the late Frances Hartman and her late husband John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be celebrated on Friday, at 11am, at St. Margaret Catholic Church (Bel Air, MD). Interment services will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020