Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Dolores King

Dolores King Notice
On October 30, 2019, Dolores Dorothy King (nee Huebler), beloved wife of the late Charles H. King; devoted mother of Alison M. Kennedy and her husband Geoff, Aileen F. Flanagan and her husband John, and the late Adrienne King; loving grandmother of Grace Flanagan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn Park,
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
