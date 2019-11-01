|
On October 30, 2019, Dolores Dorothy King (nee Huebler), beloved wife of the late Charles H. King; devoted mother of Alison M. Kennedy and her husband Geoff, Aileen F. Flanagan and her husband John, and the late Adrienne King; loving grandmother of Grace Flanagan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Brooklyn Park,
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019