Dolores "Dee" Loskarn Vetal, 90, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Vetal, Sr. and her children Mary (Bill) Skalski, Donald (Mary Ellen) Vetal, Jr., Daniel (Cathy) Vetal, and David (Ed) Vetal; grandmother of nine; step grandmother of two; great grandmother of three; step great grandmother of three; sister of Charles Loskarn; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services and interment are private.
If desired, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norwin Public Library, Attn: Donations, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.