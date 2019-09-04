Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Bradshaw, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Sterbinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Lucille Sterbinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Lucille Sterbinsky Notice
Dolores Lucille Sterbinsky, 78, of Joppa, passed away on September 3, 2019. Dolores is survived by her loving spouse William Francis Sterbinsky, Sr.; sons, Gary Stephen (Kimberly) Sterbinsky and William Francis (Stephanie) Sterbinsky, Jr.; daughters, Sherry Ann Hudson and Kristen Lynn (Joseph F.) King; grandchildren, Kyle and Hannah Sterbinsky, Colin and Marcus Hudson, Jaelynne and Layla King, and William Sterbinsky, III and Finley Sterbinsky; and sisters, Ida Petrelli and Frances Kelly. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, at 12 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Bradshaw, MD. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD. Contributions may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Bradshaw, MD 21087. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now