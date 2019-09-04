|
|
Dolores Lucille Sterbinsky, 78, of Joppa, passed away on September 3, 2019. Dolores is survived by her loving spouse William Francis Sterbinsky, Sr.; sons, Gary Stephen (Kimberly) Sterbinsky and William Francis (Stephanie) Sterbinsky, Jr.; daughters, Sherry Ann Hudson and Kristen Lynn (Joseph F.) King; grandchildren, Kyle and Hannah Sterbinsky, Colin and Marcus Hudson, Jaelynne and Layla King, and William Sterbinsky, III and Finley Sterbinsky; and sisters, Ida Petrelli and Frances Kelly. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, at 12 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Bradshaw, MD. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD. Contributions may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church, 8030 Bradshaw Road, Bradshaw, MD 21087. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019