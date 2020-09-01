1/1
Dolores M. Huff
On August 29, 2020, Dolores M. Huff, age 92, of Edgewood, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Oswald Huff; loving sister of Olga May Sorrell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass will take place on Friday, September 4 at 10am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
