On August 29, 2020, Dolores M. Huff, age 92, of Edgewood, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Oswald Huff; loving sister of Olga May Sorrell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass will take place on Friday, September 4 at 10am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
